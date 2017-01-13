Company Cancels ‘Urban Myths’ Episode With Joseph Fiennes Playing Michael Jackson

January 13, 2017 6:03 PM
Filed Under: Joseph Fiennes, Michael Jackson, Urban Myth

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) —   The production company behind the British TV comedy “Urban Myths” has pulled the episode featuring Joseph Fiennes as the late Michael Jackson.

When the trailer for “Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon” first surfaced two days ago, there was an outcry from the Jackson family, his children and his fans.

When white actor Fiennes was cast, there was an uproar — even the actor said he thought his being cast was bizarre. But seeing the trailer seemed to put the controversy into overdrive.

After seeing the trailer, Jackson’s daughter Paris tweeted that she was “incredibly offended by it.” She also said it made her “want to vomit.”

The film was loosely based on an urban myth that, as told, says following 9-11, Jackson and friends Liz Taylor (played by Stockard Channing) and Marlon Brando (played by Brian Cox) rented a car and drove from NY to LA when all planes were grounded.

The producers said they were canceling the episode because they never intended to cause anyone any offense.

“We have taken the decision not to broadcast ‘Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon,’ a half-hour episode from the Sky Arts ‘Urban Myths’ series, in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson’s immediate family,” the company said in a statement. “We set out to take a light-hearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offense. Joseph Fiennes fully supports our decision.”

Upon hearing the news of the cancellation, Paris tweeted that she was appreciative to the outraged fans.

