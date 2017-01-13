Anaheim Motel Murder, Kidnapping Suspect Still On The Run

ANAHEIM (CBLA.com) — The father of a kidnapping victim publicly pleaded Friday with her alleged captor, who is suspected of fatally shooting a man in an Anaheim motel this week, to turn himself in.

David Deese, father of Brianne Deese, who police believe is being held against her will, asked Luke Theodore Lampers, a 35-year-old transient, to let Brianne Deese go. Lampers is suspected of gunning down 49-year-old Douglas Navarro Wednesday night at Crystal Inn located at 2123 W. Lincoln Ave., according to Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt.

“I want you to come back,” an emotional David Deese pleaded Friday when he spoke to KCAL9. “Please let her go, it’s not fair.”

Deese was staying with someone at the motel and apparently left with Lampers and returned sometime later, Wyatt said. She was trying to get into a room where she was staying to retrieve some personal effects when Navarro intervened to say she wasn’t registered at the motel as a guest in that room, Wyatt said.

Navarro’s mother, Linda Navarro, said her son was living at the motel, where she lives and works as a maid and in maintenance.

Lampers apparently saw an animated discussion between Brianne and Navarro and allegedly shot Navarro, Wyatt said. Then Lampers — at gunpoint — told Brianne to leave with him, Wyatt said.

“He is considered armed and dangerous,” Wyatt said. “If you see him call 911 no matter where you’re at.”

David Deese said his 23-year-old daughter is “extremely smart,” but she took “a path to drugs at an early age” and that it was “very hard to find her help that she would take.”

Brianne Deese’s “drug of choice” was heroin, her father said.

“Please let my daughter go,” David Deese said at a news conference at Anaheim police headquarters. “She means the world to me and I need have her back.”

David Deese noted that Lampers apparently “has a small child,” and appealed to him as a father.

“Nothing is stronger than a parent’s love,” David Deese said.

Wyatt advised Lampers that “the best course of action is to turn yourself in.”

Lampers fled in a 2011 orange Nissan Cube with the license plates 6SOY425, Wyatt said. He is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

