Woman Charged With Murdering Her 40-Year-Old Niece During ‘Family Dispute’ In Brea

January 12, 2017 9:14 PM
BREA (CBSLA.com)  —   A woman was charged Thursday with murder for allegedly gunning down her 40-year-old niece in Brea, police said.

Eunsoo Bae, 64, also faces a sentencing enhancement for using a firearm in the slaying of Jennifer Lee of Claremont, authorities said.

Bae’s family members restrained her and held her down in the driveway of a residence  in the 400 block of Tangerine Place when police arrived at the scene about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Brea police said.

Bae and Lee were attending a gathering at a relative’s home and got into some sort of a “family dispute,” police said.

Lee died at a hospital. She reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Bae was being held on $1 million bail. She is next due in court on Jan. 27, according to jail records.

