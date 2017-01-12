Woman Charged With Murdering Her 40-Year-Old Niece During ‘Family Dispute’ In Brea

BREA (CBSLA.com) — A woman was charged Thursday with murder for allegedly gunning down her 40-year-old niece in Brea, police said.

Eunsoo Bae, 64, also faces a sentencing enhancement for using a firearm in the slaying of Jennifer Lee of Claremont, authorities said.

Bae’s family members restrained her and held her down in the driveway of a residence in the 400 block of Tangerine Place when police arrived at the scene about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Brea police said.

Bae and Lee were attending a gathering at a relative’s home and got into some sort of a “family dispute,” police said.

Lee died at a hospital. She reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Bae was being held on $1 million bail. She is next due in court on Jan. 27, according to jail records.

