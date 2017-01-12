Tree Falls On Metro Gold Line Train Car In Pasadena

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — A Metro Gold Line train car was hit by a tree that fell in the Pasadena area Thursday amid rainfall, but no one was hurt.

The southbound train was struck by the tree about 8:25 a.m. between the Fillmore and South Pasadena stations, Metro spokeswoman Kim Upton said. The incident was apparently weather-related.

Passengers were being accommodated by another train, and trains were restricted to using one track through the area. Busses were also sent to ferry passengers around the area, Upton said.

GOLD LINE UPDATE: Major delays, trains share APU/Citrus-bound track btwn Fillmore-So Pasadena. Suppl buses in service. pic.twitter.com/wLpCjyrjs7 — Metro (@metrolosangeles) January 12, 2017

Delays of up to 20 minutes were expected, and passengers were advised to allow for extra time.

