Tree Falls On Metro Gold Line Train Car In Pasadena

January 12, 2017 12:24 PM
Filed Under: Metro Gold Line, Pasadena, Tree Falls

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — A Metro Gold Line train car was hit by a tree that fell in the Pasadena area Thursday amid rainfall, but no one was hurt.

The southbound train was struck by the tree about 8:25 a.m. between the Fillmore and South Pasadena stations, Metro spokeswoman Kim Upton said. The incident was apparently weather-related.

Passengers were being accommodated by another train, and trains were restricted to using one track through the area. Busses were also sent to ferry passengers around the area, Upton said.

Delays of up to 20 minutes were expected, and passengers were advised to allow for extra time.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia