LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — News started to break late Wednesday night that the Chargers would be moving the franchise to Los Angeles after 50 plus years in San Diego.

Members of the Chargers took to social media to share their feelings on the team’s move.

S/O to the loyal fans willing to make this move with us. Thank you for the best year of my life San Diego! A photo posted by Joey Bosa (@jbbigbear) on Jan 12, 2017 at 11:28am PST

I want to say thanks to the city of #SanDiego for showing us love. Today we start a new chapter in #LosAngeles Hey #LA ⌚👞👔💼 #Chargers — Joshua Perry (JEP53) (@RIP_JEP) January 12, 2017

👀 — Travis Benjamin (@TravisBenjamin3) January 12, 2017

LA chargers does not change our main goal and thats winning. LA let's make this year great. ⚡️⚡️⚡️ #LaLaLand — Casey Hayward (@show_case29) January 12, 2017

And just like that..we gone ✈️⚡️#lachargers A photo posted by mrkissmycleats75 (@mrkissmycleats75) on Jan 11, 2017 at 8:54pm PST

😳 — Jahleel Addae (@Do_OrAddae37) January 12, 2017

Thank you to the fans of San Diego. I'm blessed to have been able to play my rookie season in an incredible city #chargers — Drew Kaser (@drewkaser) January 12, 2017

Haven't heard if it's fact or not, but if it is, I'm gonna miss you San Diego. #StayClassySD #AmericasFinestCity — Kyle Emanuel (@KyleEmanuel51) January 12, 2017

Listen my last tweet is not me running to LA, I love it here in SD, I love you guys, you guys keep us going and active on Sundays — Denzel perryman (@D_Perryman52) January 12, 2017

Once again I love it here — Denzel perryman (@D_Perryman52) January 12, 2017

👀whoa — Tyrell Williams (@TyrellWilliams_) January 12, 2017

L.A. Chargers 😤😤😤 😩😫😫 😔😔😔 ☹️☹️☹️ 🙁🙁🙁 😕😕😕 😐😐😐 😱😱😱 😮😮😮 😏😏😏 🤔🤔🤔 😀😀😃 😁😁😁 😛😛😛 (Refer to emojis for any questions) — Chris Hairston (@C_Hairston75) January 12, 2017

Thank you San Diego and Chargers fans for all of your support…. — Mike Windt (@MikeWindt_47) January 12, 2017

Dang. ⚡ — Jeff Cumberland (@jcumberland87) January 12, 2017