Chargers Fans Scarce In Orange County

COSTA MESA (CBSLA.com) — Chargers fans in San Diego may be upset over the fact that their beloved team is moving to Los Angeles after 56 years. But beyond San Diego County, the sentiment is not the same.

Roxy Sharefi said “I don’t know anything about the Chargers.”

Demone asked: “Who’s the Chargers?”

“I didn’t know they were moving to L.A.,” Jose Hernandez said.

Natalie Macias said she doesn’t really care.

Almost every NFL team in the country has a fan club in Southern California. They gather at a restaurant or bar to watch the games.

CBS2’s Stacey Butler drove around Orange County Thursday night and couldn’t find any listed for the Chargers.

There is a Chargers Facebook fan page. But no one has posted on it for 14 months until Butler contacted the fan club, which said its members like Dave & Busters.

Butler headed to a Dave & Buster and talked to Danielle Imlay, a Fullerton resident, who said she is not a Chargers fan and does not plan to become one.

Ian Galloway of Anaheim believed “it’s going to lead to a lot more traffic.”

“I actually tried out for the San Diego Chargers,” Ray Diamond said. “At the time, it was the Los Angeles Chargers, the first year they were in L.A.”

“Just like the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. I think it’s a great financial decision,” said Bal Lam.

He said that he would drive up to L.A. to see the Chargers play. “Of course. It’s one hour to L.A. and two hours to San Diego. So it’s more convenient for me,” Lam said.

One customer at The Catch sports bar in Anaheim said there may be a couple of Chargers fans in Orange County.

Some don’t even know who to root for. “I hate the Dodgers and love the Angels. So maybe I’d hate the Rams and love the Chargers,” Diamond joked.

“Rooting for the Rams. It’s kind of confusing at this point,” Eric Juris said.

Perhaps Orange County residents will fall in love with the Chargers once they see the team’s rumored new practice facility in Costa Mesa.