Anaheim Police Hope Public Can Lead Them To Homicide, Kidnap Suspect

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com) — Homicide Detectives with the Anaheim Police Department are hoping the public can help them locate a murder and kidnap suspect.

Luke Theodore Lampers, described as a 35-year-old transient, is linked to a homicide Wednesday at 2123 W. Lincoln Avenue.

Police say Lampers shot and killed 49-year-old Douglas Navarro of Anahem during a dispute at the Crystal Inn around 7:30 p.m.

The reason for the dispute and motive for the shooting are still under investigation, authorities said.

Police said Lampers also allegedly kidnapped Brianne Deese from the motel and forced her into his vehicle at gunpoint.

It is believed Lampers and Deese had a prior romantic relationship and detectives believe she is being held against her will.

Lampers fled the scene in a 2011 orange Nissan Cube, bearing California license plate 6SOY425.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. If you see Lampers or the vehicle, do not approach — please call 911 immediately.