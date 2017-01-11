Shots Fired In Police Pursuit, Man Taken Into Custody

January 11, 2017 10:26 PM

EL MONTE (CBSLA.com)  — El Monte Police pursued a vehicle Wednesday night that may have been involved in a shooting in El Monte on Tuesday, police said.

The rear window of the vehicle was shot out after the suspect fired shots at police during the chase, authorities said.

The chase started at around 10 p.m. and reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour in the El Monte and East L.A. area.

WATCH THE ENTIRE CHASE HERE

At around 10:15 the man bailed out of the vehicle and ran through a dark-wooded area. His cell phone could be seen on him from Sky9. The man was last seen hiding on a property in Baldwin Park.

The man gave himself up at around 10:30 p.m. and was taken into custody.

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia