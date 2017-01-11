Shots Fired In Police Pursuit, Man Taken Into Custody

EL MONTE (CBSLA.com) — El Monte Police pursued a vehicle Wednesday night that may have been involved in a shooting in El Monte on Tuesday, police said.

The rear window of the vehicle was shot out after the suspect fired shots at police during the chase, authorities said.

The chase started at around 10 p.m. and reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour in the El Monte and East L.A. area.

WATCH THE ENTIRE CHASE HERE

At around 10:15 the man bailed out of the vehicle and ran through a dark-wooded area. His cell phone could be seen on him from Sky9. The man was last seen hiding on a property in Baldwin Park.

The man gave himself up at around 10:30 p.m. and was taken into custody.