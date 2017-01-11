Portion Of Laurel Canyon Boulevard Closed In Hollywood Hills Due To Threat Of Debris Flow

HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA.com) — Authorities Wednesday closed a portion of Laurel Canyon Boulevard in the Hollywood Hills, saying a concrete patio was at risk of falling down a hillside.
The Los Angeles Fire Department sent a search and rescue team with specialized equipment to the 8100 block of West Gould Avenue in the Hollywood Hills at around 12 p.m.
A concrete patio at that location had become “compromised” and was at risk of falling down a hillside. The incident comes as the Southland has been inundated this week with heavy rains.
Authorities closed Laurel Canyon Blvd. between Gould Avenue and Kirkwood Drive as a precaution. The closure caused a significant traffic backup.
Coldwater Canyon and Cahuenga Boulevard both provide alternate routes to Laurel Canyon.
No injuries were reported.
