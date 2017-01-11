Obamacare Repeal Won’t Happen Anytime Soon, Covered California Official Says

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — In his first news conference as President-Elect, Donald Trump had this to say about the future of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

“We’re going to be submitting as soon as our secretary’s approved, almost simultaneously, shortly thereafter, a plan, 233032 it’ll be repeal and replace, it will be essentially simultaneously,” Trump said.

So if Obamacare is being repealed and replaced simultaneously with something else, does that mean there’s no point in signing up for medical insurance through Covered California? And if you have an existing plan, is it going away soon?

Not so.

Peter Lee, the executive director of Covered California, says those who already have health insurance through Covered California can count on that coverage. And those who don’t, should sign up now.

“Things in Washington do not happen overnight. Health care can change overnight,” Lee said. “Our number one message is, we’re in open enrollment, now is the time. If you don’t have insurance, sign up and get the insurance, change is going to take time.”

Right now, you can get a new plan or make changes to an existing one. And the open enrollment period ends on January 31.

“We’ve got rock solid contracts with our health plans we’ve got negotiated rates we’ve got terms on the books which are law today change is going to take time,” Lee said.

When asked if people who have coverage today can count on it at least through the end of this year, Lee said:

“Absolutely, at least till the end of 2017 and I’m sure it’s going to be for years to come.”

Click Here for more information on the Affordable Care Act and how to enroll.