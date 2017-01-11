Metro Launches Sexual Harassment Hotline For Transit Riders

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Metro has a launched a hotline for transit riders to report instances of sexual harassment on the transit system.
The hotline, 1-844-633-5464 or 1-844-OFF-LIMITS, will be staffed by counselors from non-profit Peace Over Violence. The hotline is a 1-year pilot program, Metro said.
A Metro survey of 20,000 riders last year found that nearly one in 14 riders reported having been groped on the transit system, and about one in 10 said they had been subjected to indecent exposure in that time period, the LA Times reported.
Shortly after the report was released, Metro launched a public information and enforcement campaign aiming to reduce sexual harassment on transit.
The transit system is currently policed solely by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The department’s exclusive deal with Metro expired at the end of last year, however, and the Metro board next month will vote on a proposal to additionally contract Los Angeles and Long Beach police officers to patrol the transit system.