Download Your Free Ticket To Dodgers FanFest Starting Thursday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Fans who want to attend the Dodgers 5th annual FanFest later this month will have to download their free ticket online.

FanFest is being held at Dodgers Stadium on Sat. January 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets can be downloaded starting noon Thursday. Visit http://www.dodgers.com/fanfest to obtain your free ticket.

Parking gates open at 9:30 a.m. and fans may enter the stadium through the left or right field plaza gates at 10 a.m. Parking is free.

FanFest will feature s a series of family friendly activities such as batting cages, various game inflatables, a rock wall, carnival games, video games, live music, photo ops and food.

Fans can upgrade their visit at FanFest with VIP Experiences featuring meet and greets, player Q&As, batting and pitching lessons, tours of the clubhouse and press box and special presentations in the pop-up museum. All autograph session tickets and VIP Experiences benefit the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) and support LADF programs.

Also, individual tickets for 2017 games will go on sale exclusively online on Friday, January 27, beginning at 10 a.m. at http://www.dodgers.com.

FanFest — presented by Coca-Cola — will take place rain or shine. In case of rain some on-field activities may have to be curtailed.