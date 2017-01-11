Accused Serial Robber Who Police Say Hits Over A Dozen Orange County Stores Arrested

January 11, 2017 11:44 PM
Filed Under: Anaheim, Hector Ibarra, Marshalls, Nordstrom Rack, Orange County, Santa Ana, Serial Robber, TJ Max, Tustin

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — A heroine addict, who robbed more than a dozen stores across Orange County, has been arrested, police said.

Hector Ibarra, 29, brought along his six-month-old baby in a stroller when he robbed a CVS store in Santa Ana, according to Santa Ana police detectives.

A security video showed the suspect pushed a clerk when confronted. He was also seen in a parking lot running away with what appeared to be a young girl while pushing the stroller.

At a TJ Max store in Tustin, surveillance cameras caught the convicted felon loading up item after item in a shopping cart while talking on the phone.

Then he pushed the cart right out of the back door and got away, investigators said.

At another TJ Max, the accused serial robber was seen walking through the isles, grabbing goods and running out the front door.

In an eight-month period, Ibarra stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, including wallets, designer handbags, baby clothes, bottles of perfume and a lot more, police said.

Other stores that were hit included Marshalls, Nordstrom Rack, Off Broadway Shoes and similar big-box chains.

Detectives said Ibarra robbed more than a dozen stores in Costa Mesa, Tustin, Santa Ana and Anaheim.

In one incident, he used a fake gun to pistol-whip a clerk. He even cocked the replica like it was real to intimidate those who tried to stop him.

Police said he did all that to support his heroine habit – a drug they said he not only used, but sold.

Ibarra is being held on $300,000 bail.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia