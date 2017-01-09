Notre Dame HS Cancels Classes After Anonymous Bomb Threat

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA.com) — Classes were canceled Monday at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks after the school received an anonymous bomb threat.
“Early this morning Notre Dame High School received an anonymous, threatening email,” a statement on the school’s website read.
The threat was reported to police, and the campus at 13645 Riverside Drive was expected to resume classes Tuesday morning.
An LAPD spokesman said only that an investigation was underway, but other details were not immediately available.
