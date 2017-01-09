No Felony Charges For Soulja Boy In Latest Gun Case

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) – Rapper Soulja Boy, who was arrested in December on suspicion of violating his probation after officers reportedly found a firearm at his Hollywood Hills home, will not face felony charges, the District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.
Prosecutors referred the case to the City Attorney’s Office for review. That office has yet to announced whether a misdemeanor case will be filed against the 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is DeAndre Way.
Police said officers found the weapon about 7 a.m. Dec. 15 at his home in the 3200 block of Dos Palos Drive. It wasn’t immediately clear why officers were initially called to the home.
According to a city attorney’s spokesman, Way had been arrested in 2014 in Granada Hills and was subsequently convicted of carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle.
His two-year probation term was due to end this month, according to the Los Angeles Times, which reported that Way also had a drugs and weapons-related arrest in 2011 in Georgia.
