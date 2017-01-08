Workers In Duarte Remove Tons Of Dirt To Prevent Mudslides

DUARTE (CBSLA.com) — It’s the big dig, Duarte-style. People who live in burn areas are preparing for heavy rains that could cause flooding and muddy, messy conditions.

Los Angeles County Public Works is hauling away a lot of dirt and mud and making a lot of noise, but homeowners are happy to see them.

“I was glad to see they’re cleaning it out because I noticed it got about 20 feet from the top,” Tony Cecere said.

Dump truck after dump truck gets it fill and then moves out. They can carry a little more than seven tons per load. About 100 truckloads were expected by sundown to be taken a few blocks away.

The dirt is moved out because when a storm hits and the catch basin can’t do its job, the rain and mud flow finds its own path, turning streets like Melcanyon Road into a muddy mess.

With strong storms expected Sunday night and early Monday morning, those moving mud, picking it up, hauling it away were spending their Sunday working instead of being home with their families..

“Seven days a week if necessary,” Ron Driggs, of the L.A. County public works.

Because of the recent fires in the area, there is really nothing to stop water and mud flow. Homeowners are used to seeing their street as a river

“Biggest problem here is the back yards flood and the backyards come around to the street,” Cecere said.