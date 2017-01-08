Man Shot, Killed In East LA

EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A man was shot and killed Sunday in East Los Angeles.
The shooting occurred at 2:40 a.m. in the 3800 block of Whittier Boulevard, according to Deputy Lisa Jansen of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.
“When deputies arrived, they checked the area for any suspicious activity and found a bloody trail on a sidewalk, which they followed into an apartment building,” Jansen said. “The deputies found a male lying on the stairwell inside the apartment building suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso.”
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, she said, and the shooting is believed to be gang-related.
Sheriff’s homicide detectives asked anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 323- 890-5500.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)