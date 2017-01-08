Biden In Beverly Hills Sunday For Garcetti Fundraiser

January 8, 2017 11:36 AM
BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA.com) — Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to attend a Beverly Hills fundraiser Sunday on behalf of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s re-election campaign.

Tickets are $250 and $1,400, the maximum individual donation allowed, according to an invitation obtained by City News Service.

Individuals raising $10,000 for the primary campaign are designated as co-hosts, will be admitted to a co-host reception and have their pictures taken with Biden.

The fundraiser is being billed by Garcetti’s campaign as a salute to Biden, who is leaving office Jan. 20. As part of the salute, Garcetti asked supporters in an email to sign an online card thanking him for his service.

The fundraiser will be held at the home of Allan Mutchnik, an executive with Harbor Freight Tools, and his wife, Nicole.

Garcetti faces 10 challengers in the March 7 primary election, although many are political unknowns with little or no money raised. The most high-profile challenger is Mitchell Schwartz, who has worked on campaigns for former President Bill Clinton and President Barack Obama.

