Best Restaurants With Organic Food In Orange County

As the focus on eating clean increases so does the popularity of all things organic. With added benefits to organic farming—reuse of resources, conservation and balance within the natural environment—the greatest benefit of all is the one our bodies experience. Aside from simply being healthier than other meal options, organic food is grown without the use of harmful pesticides and other toxins. Within Orange County, there are plenty of restaurants who, though they may not be entirely organic, are making an effort to include organic food on their menus. These are the best of the best.



True Food Kitchen

451 Newport Center Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 644-2400

www.truefoodkitchen.com 451 Newport Center DriveNewport Beach, CA 92660(949) 644-2400 In an effort to provide diners with nutritious food, the True Food Kitchen menu is filled with anti-inflammatory foods—healthy options that deliver amazing flavor. Topped with lemon, garlic and breadcrumbs, the Tuscan Kale Salad is one of the most organic items on their menu. Other dishes—the Spicy Panang Curry Bowl, the Spaghetti Squash Casserole, the Butternut Squash Pizza—are filled with organic produce. Whether it’s apples, potatoes or tomatoes, the menu has flavors for all. In addition to organic food, True Food Kitchen has a variety of organic red and white wines, vodka and tequila.



Outpost Kitchen

1792 Monrovia Avenue

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

(949) 873-5123

www.outpostkitchen.com 1792 Monrovia AvenueCosta Mesa, CA 92627(949) 873-5123 The creators of Outpost Kitchen believe in knowing the story behind your food — something they can easily share with diners. With the creation of the restaurant’s menu, owners Jay and Elizabeth Lewis found fresh seasonal organic produce that is locally sourced. Open for breakfast and lunch, the eatery offers unique cuisine like avocado toast, a fried egg “brekky” sandwich, honey nut squash pancakes, local yellowtail, spaghetti squash and their ever-unique Move to the Beet Salad. In addition to their food, organic produce can be found in their fruit-filled juices and smoothies.



True Seasons Organic Kitchen

5675 East La Palma Avenue

Anaheim, CA 92807

(714) 462-9223

www.trueseasonskitchen.com 5675 East La Palma AvenueAnaheim, CA 92807(714) 462-9223 Since opening their doors several years ago, True Seasons Organic Kitchen has made a name for themselves as one of the healthiest restaurants in Orange County. With the word “organic” in their name, you can’t go wrong with their delectable menu—all of their produce is 100% organic. The restaurant’s chef, Saifon Plewtong, visits local farmer’s market to select fresh produce for her cuisine. The eatery’s most popular item is their organic hot pot—flavored broth filled with organic veggies and your choice of protein that you cook yourself. They also offer a selection of wraps and bowls crafted with ingredients like organic chicken, vegan curry, wild salmon and organic tofu.



Urban Plates

13380 Jamboree Road

Irvine, CA 92602

(714) 332-6272

www.urbanplates.com 13380 Jamboree RoadIrvine, CA 92602(714) 332-6272 Even without an entirely organic menu, Urban Plates presents fresh, made-to-order food that they’re proud of each day. The have a long list of ingredients that are, in fact, always organic, including baby spinach, olive oil, sugar, summer squash, brown and white rice, apples, flour, Roma tomatoes, coffee, milk and wheat bread. Some of their best dishes that feature these quality organic ingredients are the free-range Chicken Cobb Salad, grass-fed steak with chimichurri sauce and the Ginger Miso Wild Caught Albacore. There is also plenty of produce in their seasonal soups and stews. Urban Plates has an additional Irvine location as well as one in Brea.



The Stand Natural Foods

238 Thalia Street

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 494-8101

www.thestandnaturalfoods.com 238 Thalia StreetLaguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 494-8101 The Stand Natural Foods offers an entirely vegan menu. The plant-based restaurant was one of the first in Orange County to start using organic ingredients, helping to start the movement toward healthy eating in Laguna decades ago. Though it’s now under new ownership, not much has changed—they still use top quality organic ingredients to make vegan food that tastes good. These items include things like brown rice, pinto beans, acai, granola, almond milk and cacao powder in addition to produce. Try steamed veggie bowls, tostadas, burritos, acai bowls, smoothies, salads and more with these special organic ingredients.



Greenleaf Chopshop

3321 Hyland Avenue

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 862-2480

www.greenleafchopshop.com 3321 Hyland AvenueCosta Mesa, CA 92626(714) 862-2480 With two locations in Costa Mesa, as well as plenty more in Los Angeles, Greenleaf Chopshop is permeating the organic community with fresh ingredients in dishes that are hearty, wholesome and flavorful. The restaurant offers build your own salads, burgers, pizzas and tacos—classic cuisine. Their gourmet sides—including pomegranate quinoa, green beans with shallots, sautéed spinach and garlic, Tuscan kale, green lentils, fruit salad and more—are a great way to add some of those organic ingredients to your already-healthy meal. A selection of juices and protein shakes can also be a good source of organic ingredients.



Café Gratitude

1617 Westcliff Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 386-8100

www.cafegratitude.com 1617 Westcliff DriveNewport Beach, CA 92660(949) 386-8100 Café Gratitude is another restaurant that is completely organic, providing only the finest ingredients to those dining in the Newport Beach hotspot. Their belief in transparency and sustainability let you know that the food you’re eating is great for your body. The plant-based menu includes items like the Asian Kale & Citrus Salad, Autumn Bruschetta, the Indian Curry Rice Bowl, the Eggplant Parmesan Panini, Blackened Tempeh Bolognese and sides of avocado or curried lentils. In addition to the food in their restaurant, Café Gratitude sells meal plans and detox juice plans that are entirely organic as well.



green2Go

2435 East Imperial Highway

Brea, CA 92821

(714) 482-2130

www.livegreen2go.com 2435 East Imperial HighwayBrea, CA 92821(714) 482-2130 Many don’t think that a fast food joint can also provide organic yet affordable fare, but Brea’s green2Go does just that. Their menu is based on California farmhouse cuisine, with unbelievable organic offerings like the Hawaiian Style Tuna Poke Salad, a BLT sandwich, a tofu teriyaki bowl, tri-tip tacos and even an organic bison burger. With sides like green beans, quinoa salad and fully loaded potatoes, there is flavor around every corner—and the best part is that it’s all organic! In addition, green2Go sells seasonal organic brews from local breweries and organic wines from throughout California’s best wine regions.



Urban Cactus

3070 West Chapman Avenue

Orange, CA 92868

(714) 978-3000

www.urbancactus.net 3070 West Chapman AvenueOrange, CA 92868(714) 978-3000 For organic Mexican food, Urban Cactus is your best bet in Orange County. The restaurant aims to change the public’s perception of healthy restaurants, avoiding the GMOs and MSG still present in some restaurants that claim to be clean. Urban Cactus crafts organic corn and flour tortillas, one of their specialties that are present in a majority of the dishes on their menu. The restaurant also offers organic cucumber, romaine lettuce and spinach. Dine on tacos, burritos, plates or salads, but don’t forget to also try the variety of salsas. Urban Cactus even offers organic ingredients on their dessert menu, crafting their sweet flan with organic eggs.



Seabirds Kitchen

2930 Bristol Street

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 549-2584

www.seabirdskitchen.com 2930 Bristol StreetCosta Mesa, CA 92626(714) 549-2584 Seabirds Kitchen started out as a food truck, but has morphed into an organic, plant-based vegan restaurant that tries to showcase the tastes of various fruits and vegetables. Their menu is filled with small plates like organic broccolini, burnt Brussels sprouts and a pear flatbread. They also serve beet or cauliflower salads, grilled mushroom tacos, butternut enchiladas, potato goat cheese dumplings, banana bread and apple caramel crumble. Organic ingredients can also be found in dishes on their brunch menu, like the Chipotle Florentine, which consist of polenta cakes, organic spinach, egg tofu rounds and a chipotle hollandaise sauce.