Large Brawl At Mall Leads To Pandemonium At Westfield Culver City

CULVER CITY (CBSLA.com) — A large fight at the Westfield Culver City mall Saturday led to pandemonium at the facility, officials said.
The mall, formerly known as the Fox Hills Mall, was unable to handle a brawl between as many as 50 juveniles.
Culver City Police were dispatched to handle the brawl. A SWAT team was also dispatched.
Reports of a male with a gun, or an active shooter on scene, appeared to be erroneous.
After police arrived, teens running through the mall appeared to set off panic among some shoppers.
There were no reports of arrests or injuries.
This is a breaking news story and will updated as facts come into the newsroom.
