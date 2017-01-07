CHP Chases At Least 3 Burglary Suspects In Inglewood

January 7, 2017 9:45 PM
Chase, Pursuit

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA.com) —  The CHP chased at least three burglary suspects in and around Inglewood Saturday evening.

At one point, at least two of the suspects jumped from the black Dodge Challenger and jumped into another waiting car.

At that point, the CHP lost sight of the vehicle in the area of 104th Street and Woodworth Avenue.

The pursuit reportedly began in Newport Beach and then Long Beach and on various freeways and surface streets.

Officials said the Challenger has been located. The search for the suspects continues, as of 10 p.m.

 

 

 

