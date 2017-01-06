71-Year-Old Man Reported Missing In Riverside County

WILDOMAR (CBSLA.com) — Sheriff’s deputies sought the public’s help Friday to locate a 71-year-old man who has been reported missing in Riverside County.
Gary Haussner was last seen in the 21600 block of Canyon Drive, around 9 p.m. on Thursday, authorities said.
Detectives described Haussner as a Caucasian man who stands 6-foot-3 tall and weighs 210 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a purple jacket with dark gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information regarding Haussner’s whereabouts has been urged to contact the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department or dial 911.