71-Year-Old Man Reported Missing In Riverside County

January 6, 2017 9:49 AM
Filed Under: Missing Man, Missing Person

WILDOMAR (CBSLA.com) — Sheriff’s deputies sought the public’s help Friday to locate a 71-year-old man who has been reported missing in Riverside County.

Gary Haussner was last seen in the 21600 block of Canyon Drive, around 9 p.m. on Thursday, authorities said.

Detectives described Haussner as a Caucasian man who stands 6-foot-3 tall and weighs 210 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a purple jacket with dark gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding Haussner’s whereabouts has been urged to contact the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department or dial 911.

