Man Found Dead In La Canada Flintridge

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE (CBSLA.com) — A man was found dead in La Canada Flintridge Friday evening.
The man was found in the 900 block of Foothill Boulevard in front of an old Sport Chalet store.
The body was found around 7:20 p.m. on the first floor of the parking garage, Shaw reported.
LA County Sheriff’s Department officials are investigating.
Officials said the body was found in a white Volvo. That is the same type of vehicle driven by Travis Peterson, a well-known music video director. He was last seen on Dec. 29 at a La Canada gas station.