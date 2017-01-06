WATCH LIVE: Shooting At Ft. Lauderdale Airport | Listen Live To KNX 1070

Security Heightened At LAX In Wake Of Deadly Shooting At FL Airport

January 6, 2017 10:50 AM
Filed Under: LAX, Security, Shooting

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Security was increased at Los Angeles International Airport Friday following a deadly shooting that occurred at an airport in Florida.

Airport police notified the public about additional security measures on Twitter.

There were 12 arriving and departing flights scheduled between LAX and FLL today. Some flights have been delayed as a result of the shooting.

CBS Miami confirms as many as five people were killed and eight others were wounded after a gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

The accused shooter, Esteban Santiago, has been taken into custody.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, there have been reports of another shooter near a parking structure at FLL.

FLL has suspended operations until further notice.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.

