Lakers Roll Past Heat, 127-100, After Clarkson, Dragic Ejected

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lou Williams scored 24 points and Luol Deng added 19 points and 14 rebounds in the Los Angeles Lakers’ fourth victory in 20 games, 127-100 over the Miami Heat on Friday night.
Goran Dragic scored 16 points for Miami before getting ejected along with Los Angeles’ Jordan Clarkson after a third-quarter scuffle in which both players appeared to be narrowly stopped from throwing punches.
With the Heat’s leading scorer in the locker room, the Lakers seized control in the fourth quarter of just their second win in 10 meetings with Miami. Williams led a decisive 19-4 run while scoring 16 points in the final period.
Willie Reed had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Heat, who have lost seven of eight overall and nine of 10 on the road.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)