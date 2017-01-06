Best Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles – January 6

The first week of the new year can either feel productive or can be challenging to get back to work. Depending on what the progress of those resolutions look like, this weekend will entail either celebrating a small victory or having some respite from the work week. Either way, the city is brimming with things to do, people to see, and places to visit. Whatever the preference and whatever the budget, there are plenty of reasons to be especially motivated to get up and get out.

Friday, January 6



Hollywood Babble On

Hollywood Improv

8162 Melrose Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90046

With their live NYE event, writer/actor/director Kevin Smith and radio personality Ralph Garman celebrated 265 installments of their Hollywood Babble On podcast. Taking a sharp left when it comes to tackling the latest news from film, television, and pop culture, the comedic combination of Garman and Smith would be subversive if it wasn't so funny. Less about celebrity gossip and more about finding creative ways to divulge their opinion about the who, what, and why of Hollywood, Babble On is almost a satirical take on the celebrity news shows that have become a fixture of media. Both Smith and Garman manage to use their vantage point of the industry to create the kind of conversation that always translates to comedic gold. The podcast continues to be a success with a fan base that is cult-like. Get to the Hollywood Improv and find out why.

Saturday, January 7



Visit The Cabrillo Marine Aquarium

3720 Stephen M White Dr.

San Pedro, CA 90731

(310) 548-7562

Since 1935, the historic Frank Gehry-designed aquarium position right on the shores of Cabrillo Beach has displayed one of the largest collections of Southern California marine life in the world. Specializing in education and preservation through recreation, the Aquarium regularly hosts special events like the monthly beach clean up and their tide pool walk as a means of branching out to the community and building awareness through inclusion. At over 40,000 square feet of exhibits unique to Southern California aquatic life, the staff and volunteers of the Cabrillo aquarium continue to make the destination a valuable resource within the community. An ideal destination for the entire family, the Cabrillo Aquarium is a must visit.

Sunday, January 8



Synchronized Swimming Classes

Annenberg Beach House

415 Pacific Coast Hwy

Santa Monica, CA 90402

(310) 458-4904

You really don't need any other reasons to visit the Annenberg Community Beach House, but what if there was a chance to learn something that very few people know how to do? For the next Sundays in January the Aqualillies will be teaching participants the graceful art of synchronized swimming. Registrants will get the chance to learn sculling techniques, back layouts, ballet legs, torpedoes and tuck turns all before showcasing their skills in a routine set to music. In addition to packing a wallop in terms of a workout, how many people can say they have done anything in the way of synchronized swimming? Did we mention that all participants are also treated to complimentary hot chocolate once they make their way out of the pool? Make your way to Santa Monica and bring your bathing suit.





Visit The Museum of Broken Relationships

6751 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 892-1200

Taking on the concept of a picture painting a thousand words, the Museum of Broken Relationships aims to examine the full range of human emotions via objects that associated with pivotal moments in relationships gone awry. In fact, the museum is stacked with some 1000 different objects donated anonymously by people from all over the world. While some see it as a therapeutic purge of items that might have been too tough to hold on to, the flipside is that these items ranging from the ordinary to the extra ordinary now provide an interesting glimpse into a life, a story, and bond that has since fractured. A conceptual art show grown into a full museum, the Broken Relationship is an interesting take on the kind of disheartening experience that everyone has dealt with. These objects and mementos essentially help detail a story that the viewing public would have never known but is certainly familiar with.





David Bowie Double Feature

Egyptian Theatre

6712 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 461-2020

January 8th would've been rock icon David Bowie's 70th birthday. His unexpected passing last year was met with a flood of adulation and heartache as most everyone felt the visionary was taken way too soon. To celebrate his life and legacy, the Egyptian Theatre will be screening a double feature of Bowie's cinematic work. First, fans will experience the cult-fantasy smash, "Labyrinth," where Bowie takes on his role as the Goblin King. Then, fans will get to experience the "Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars," which chronicles Bowie's final concert. Whether you are a fan or not Bowie's influence is undeniable. Taking in an evening of his visual prowess might help illustrate why.

