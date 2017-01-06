Apple Valley Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Murdering His 8-Year-Old Son

APPLE VALLEY (CBSLA.com) — A 38-year-old man was arrested Friday morning on suspicion of murdering his son.
According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, detectives determined Shakir Nunn, of Apple Valley, was responsible for the death of his 8-year-old son, Dominic.
Nunn was booked into the High Desert Detention Center for murder.
On Thursday, authorities responded to a home located in the 13000 block of Navajo Road following a 911 call of a child not breathing.
Upon their arrival, paramedics performed CPR on Dominic, who was found unresponsive inside of the residence.
Dominic was transported to Desert Valley Hospital where he later died.
San Bernardino County Children and Family Services responded to assist, and subsequently took custody of the other juveniles in the home.
Dominic’s mother was not home when the incident occurred. Detectives say there is no evidence that suggests she was involved in the crime.
Anyone with information about this case has been urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at (909) 387-3589.