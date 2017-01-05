Yosemite National Park Could Close Due To Flooding

January 5, 2017 12:25 PM
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yosemite National Park could close because of flooding over the next several days and through the weekend.

Forecasters say heavy rain is expected in the park, pushing the Merced River well above flood stage.

The park flooded in January 1997, which caused extensive damage to park roads, campgrounds, lodging, and utilities. The park was closed for two months due to extensive damage to the park’s infrastructure.

During the closure, there was no running water and electricity was intermittent. Since the 1997 flood, the park has made significant improvements to park roads and facilities.

Park officials continue to monitor the weather forecast and will make decisions in the next day or two based on the forecast, and the ability of the park to safely accommodate visitors and employees.

