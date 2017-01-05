Traffic Snarled On NB 710 Freeway After Crews Replace Concrete Slab

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Traffic was backed up for miles on the northbound 710 Freeway in the Commerce area after crews replaced a weather-damaged concrete slab in the freeway.
Crews made the repair near the 5 Freeway interchange mid-Thursday afternoon, but were waiting for the concrete to dry before reopening the freeway.
All lanes of the northbound side of the freeway were closed and traffic was backed up for about seven miles, KCAL9’s Stu Mundel reported.
Caltrans said it expects to reopen the freeway at around 6 p.m.