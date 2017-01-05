McLaughlin Scores 15 As USC Rolls Past Stanford

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordan McLaughlin scored 15 points and Chimezie Metu added 14 as No. 25 Southern California defeated short-handed Stanford 72-56 on Thursday night.

Southern California (15-1, 2-1 Pac-12) rebounded from its first loss of the season at Oregon on Saturday by holding the Cardinal to 36 percent shooting, and 21 turnovers in a ragged affair.

De’Anthony Melton added 12 points for Southern California, which won despite shooting 42 percent, and committing 18 turnovers. The Trojans had 10 steals, 5 blocks, and scored 25 points off Stanford turnovers.

Marcus Allen and Dorian Pickens scored 13 points each to lead Stanford (8-7, 0-3), which lost its third straight and played without Reid Travis, the 6-foot-8 junior who leads the Cardinal in scoring (17.5).

Travis injured his right shoulder in practice earlier this week and has been ruled out indefinitely, according to Stanford spokesman Doug Drabik.

Leading 27-26 late in the first half, the Trojans ran off an 18-6 run, taking a 45-32 lead on a fast-break dunk by Elijah Stewart off a nice feed from McLaughlin. Stanford could get no closer than eight points the rest of the way.

Southern California’s biggest lead was 68-48..

The Trojans led 36-28 at halftime thanks to McLaughlin’s end-to-end driving layup at the buzzer. McLaughlin went 5 for 5 from the field in the first half, while the rest of the Trojans made just 6 of 19.

BIG PICTURE:

Stanford: The Cardinal, who were coming off a 91-52 loss to No. 18 Arizona — the fifth-most lopsided loss in school history — fell to 0-4 against ranked opponents this season. The Cardinal have also lost to No. 12 St. Mary’s (66-51) and No. 4 Kansas (89-74). … The Cardinal have lost six of their last eight games after opening the season 6-1.

Southern California: The Trojans snapped a five-game losing streak against Stanford, and moved within two victories of .500 (123-125) all-time, with one USC victory vacated due to NCAA penalties. The Trojans won their Pac-12 Conference home opener for the third straight year. … Coach Andy Enfield recorded his 100th victory at USC.

UP NEXT:

Stanford: is at UCLA on Sunday.