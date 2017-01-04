Improve Your Startup With One Of These 3 Business Courses In Los Angeles

It’s common for starry-eyed undergraduates to think that once you get your degree, you will never have to study again. However, the business landscape is ever-changing, and it’s important to stay current with your education. You don’ have to break the bank and sign up for a new degree to remain at the forefront of business. Many L.A. colleges and universities have continuing education courses that are affordable and convenient so you can increase your chances of operating a successful startup.





Strategic Analysis for Competitive Advantage – University of Southern California Marshall School of Business

January 25, 2017 – February 15, 2017

This online course, which is offered by the USC Marshall School of Business’ Executive Education program, teaches students how to think strategically. The course allows students to think beyond the blanket term “strategy” and offers tips on how to analyze the market in which your company operates, and how to be prepared for potential obstacles. For an investment of $995, you will learn how to plan for the future of your business and how to be flexible and smart with your business decisions.



Entrepreneurship Series – University of California Los Angeles Extension

UCLA’s Extension program offers an online self-study series with a variety of certification courses in different fields of study, including business. Its Entrepreneurship Series offers courses designed to help you develop the tools needed to successfully launch and maintain a new business. In the series, you will learn how to enter a market, product development techniques, spot new opportunities and more. The series costs $1,975, and consists of a total of 11 courses.



Strategic Marketing – USC Marshall School of Business

March 8, 2018 – April 12, 2017

Learn everything you need to know about marketing with this online course. This course goes beyond advertising, giving you the tools you need to develop a strategic marketing plan. It will give you the tools needed to maximize your marketing channels and more effectively reach your target customer. For entrepreneurs with brilliant ideas and limited formal business training, this course is a must. The cost for the course is $995.



Continuing education classes offer a wealth of valuable information to entrepreneurs in any industry. The investment is relatively low for the value received, and these courses will give you the tools needed to successfully run your startup.



This article was written by Alaina Brandenburger for CBS Small Business Pulse.



