Eagle Rock Businesses Hit With Flurry Of Burglaries

EAGLE ROCK (CBSLA.com) –Eagle Rock business owners are concerned after a string of break-ins.
At least five small businesses along Colorado Boulevard were hit by burglars over a period of a week-and-a-half, Los Angeles police told CBS2 Wednesday. Detectives say the burglaries have a similar modus operandi.
Dr. Betty Hernandez Tupta said burglars broke into her chiropractic and wellness office “Back Benders” on the night of New Year’s Eve. The thieves came in through a shared bathroom door and ransacked the office. They took $3,000 worth of items.
“Electronics like iPads, iPods, docking systems,” Tupta said. “They took the check books, the cash money.”
“Well it’s definitely a violation, it was hard for me to sleep that night because it is an extension of my own home,” Tupta added.
A burglar also broke into the Little Beast Restaurant at 5 a.m. Dec. 30. They came in through a back door. The break-in was caught on surveillance video. The suspect left without stealing anything, however.
Camilo’s Bistro was hit by burglars on Christmas night. The suspects came in through a back door and swiped electronics, business checks, a cash box and alcohol. They apparently ate some food, smoked pot and left behind a huge mess.
Anyone with information on the string of burglaries should contact the LAPD.