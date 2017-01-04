Coachella Tickets Go On Sale Today

INDIO (CBSLA.com) — Tickets to the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival go on sale in just a few hours.
General admission three-day passes to the festival — headlined this year by Beyonce, Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar – go on sale at 11 a.m. at www.coachella.com. General admission three-day passes start at $399 and three-day VIP passes start at $899.
General admission passes with a shuttle pass will be $474, and car and tent camping will be $113.
The annual desert festival will be held on back-to-back weekends, April 14-16 and April 21-23, at Indio’s Empire Polo Grounds.
The full lineup of around 150 performers includes Lorde, Hans Zimmer, Justice, Gucci Mane and The xx. This will be Radiohead’s third headlining appearance, while it will be Beyonce and Lamar’s first appearance at the festival.
Radiohead will headline both festival Fridays, while Beyonce will take the stage both Saturdays, and Lamar on the two Sundays.
