Rams Begin Interviewing Head Coaching Candidates

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Two days after wrapping up their 4-12 season, the Rams are beginning to interview a series of head coaching candidates.

The list of confirmed and rumored candidates is long, as the organization considers not just big-name coaches, but rising stars currently working as coordinators.

Most importantly, the team is hoping to chart a new course after a dismal return to Los Angeles and the ouster of former head coach Jeff Fisher mid-season. Interim head coach John Fassel, who was winless in his three games at the helm, is interested in the job but not considered a likely candidate to continue as head coach.

The Rams will begin their search for a replacement Tuesday by interviewing coaches from teams that did not make the playoffs, ESPN reported.

Those interviews will extend through Friday and will include a sit-down with Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported Monday.

Skins offensive coordinator Sean McVay will interview with the Rams this week. More interviews could follow. Very intriguing candidate — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 2, 2017

Under McVay, the Redskins were second in the league in passing yardage and third in the league in overall yardage this season. McVay, 30, is seen as a likely candidate to fill one of the NFL’s six head coaching vacancies this offseason.

Panthers assistant head coach Steve Wilks and Bills interim head coach Anthony Lynn, whose teams did not make the playoffs, are also expected to interview for the Rams job.

Interest in Panthers: Carolina DC Sean McDermott will interview for Bills HC job, and asst HC Steve Wilks to interview with Rams, per source — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2017

The interviews will continue this weekend when the Rams interview candidates from teams with a first-round playoff bye, according to ESPN. Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia will be among those interviewed at that time, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport.

#Patriots DC Matt Patricia is set to interview this weekend with the #Rams and #Chargers, source said. He impressed the #Browns last year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2017

Patricia has been the Patriots’ defensive coordinator since 2012. He has won two Super Bowls with the team — one as an assistant after the 2004 season and one as defensive coordinator after the 2014 season. He interviewed for the Browns’ head coaching job after last season but remained with the Patriots this season.

The Rams have also requested to interview Patriots’ offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, although it was not immediately clear if the interview had been scheduled.

Interviews will continue later this month with coaches from other playoff teams, ESPN reported. Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley are expected to interview at that time.

Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff is leading the search.