More Security Measures Explored After ‘HOLLYWeeD’ Sign Stunt

January 3, 2017 8:24 AM
Filed Under: HOLLYWeeD, Hollywood Sign, Hollywood Sign Trust

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Days after a prankster scaled a fence and altered the Hollywood sign to read “HOLLYWeeD,” the agency that maintains and secures the Los Angeles landmark says it will explore boosting security.

Police are investigating after a person used giant tarps to turn two of the iconic sign’s white Os into Es sometime on New Year’s Eve or early New Year’s Day.

Chris Baumgart, chairman of the Hollywood Sign Trust, said Monday that he plans to meet with police officials this week to be debriefed on the matter and explore ways to prevent similar acts.

The vandal was recorded by security cameras and could face a misdemeanor trespassing charge

