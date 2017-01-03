Metro: Blue, Expo Lines May Be Overly Crowded Tuesday Morning

January 3, 2017 5:01 AM
Filed Under: Blue Line, Expo Line, Metro

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Metro’s Blue and Expo lines could be very crowded Tuesday morning due to fallout from a mishap at the Blue Line rail yard.

The trains will consist of two cars instead of its usual three, while crews repair power system damage from a train derailment.

Passengers have been urged to board at the front or center platforms, and to allow for extra travel time.

Trains are scheduled to run every six minutes during rush hour, and every 12 minutes during midday.

