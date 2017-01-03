LA Valley College Hit By Cyber Attack

VALLEY GLEN (CBSLA.com) — Los Angeles Valley College in Valley Glen was subject to a cyber attack over the winter break but it is not known how large the breach was, officials said Tuesday.
The attack was described as “malicious cyber activity targeting Los Angeles Valley College,” according to a statement from Los Angeles Community College District Chancellor Francisco Rodriguez.
“This attack is believed to have taken place over the holidays and we are working closely with local and federal authorities to learn more about its potential impact,” Rodriguez said.
“Our top priority in resolving this incident is ensuring that the security and privacy of our students and employees is protected.”
Additional details about the attack were not made available and it was not immediately clear if anyone’s personal data was compromised.
Los Angeles Sheriff’s cyber crimes unit was investigating, Deputy Caroline Rodriguez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
The FBI did not immediately reply to emailed questions regarding the attack.
