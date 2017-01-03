Children Now Required To Stay Rear-Facing Until At Least Age 2

January 3, 2017 12:42 PM
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The first birthday rite of passage of turning the car seat around to face the front has officially been pushed to the second birthday.

As of Jan. 1, children in California under 2 years old must now ride in a rear-facing car seat until the child reaches at least 40 pounds or is at least 40 inches tall.

Gov. Jerry Brown signed the new car seat regulation into law in 2015, but the law did not go into effect until this year.

(credit: California Department Of Public Health)

The law previously required children to stay rear facing until they turned 1 year old. But in recent years, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the American Academy of Pediatrics both addressed the issue, and now recommending children stay rear-facing till at least 2 years old.

Young children facing forward have a greater chance of injuring their spines and even breaking their necks due to impact in the event of a crash. According to the CHP, the back of the seat actually protects the neck and spine of children who are rear-facing.

