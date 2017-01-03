Best Consignment Shops In O.C. To Sell Clothing & Accessories

Swellegant
3409 Newport Blvd.
Newport Beach, CA 92663
(949) 673-3604
www.facebook.com
When you walk into this store, you might feel like you’ve gone back in time. That’s not a bad thing. The racks are filled with vintage clothing and accessories that you won’t find anywhere else. The owner will pay a fair price for clothes and accessories, but you should visit the store first to see what kind of items will fit in the shop.
On Que Style
17751 Sky Park Circle, Suite H
Irvine, CA 92614
(949) 527-6959
www.onquestyle.com
High-end fashion items are pretty common in Orange County. In fact, wherever you go, you can see people wearing high-end clothing and accessories. From top brands like Gucci and Prada to other top brands, Orange County is a hot bed for those who want to look stylish. On Que specializes in designer labels. So, if you have some high-end items to sell, this is the place to do it. The owner here is pretty particular not just about the labels, but also about the condition of the clothes. Here, you’ll find everything from handbags to designer shoes, dresses and much more.
Red Poppy Boutique
640 W. 1st St., Suite D
Tustin, CA 92780
(714) 838-5070
www.theredpoppyboutique.com
Red Poppy Boutique, which opened in 1973, is a great place to sell your used clothes, as well as handbags and shoes. If your items sell, you will receive 50 percent of the sale price, which is about as good a deal as you’ll find when it comes to consignment. However, there are regulations for selling your items here. You need to make an appointment to sell your clothes. The clothes must be in season. Some other regulations are listed on The Red Poppy website. Make sure you check out all the regulations before setting up your appointment to sell your items.
DeeLux
209 N. Broadway
Santa Ana, CA 92701
(714) 760-4801
www.mydeelux.com
Downtown Santa Ana has come a long way in the last decade or so. In that time it has become a hip destination. DeeLux is part of the transformation of downtown Santa Ana. This is a cool consignment shop where you’re likely to find a lot of items you might want to add to your wardrobe. This store is always on the lookout to buy seasonal items (including handbags and shoes) in good condition. If they agree to buy your clothes, you will receive either 35 percent of the price in cash or 50 percent in store credit. No appointment is necessary to sell your clothes here, but the store stops buying an hour before closing time.
The Renewed Company
18386 Brookhurst Ave.
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
(714) 916-0518
www.therenewedcompany.com
Designer labels will always be in demand – especially in southern California. However, paying for those designer labels isn’t always easy. That’s where places like The Renewed Company come in handy. This store will buy your designer label clothing and accessories. Not only will this store purchase your clothing, but will pay you up to 80 percent of the sale price. You can also take store credit if your clothes are purchased. That’s not a bad option considering the labels you’re likely to find here. The store offers top brands including Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Hermes, Michael Kors, Fendi, Gucci, and many others. From handbags to dresses, it has a great selection of items.