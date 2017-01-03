Best Consignment Shops In L.A. To Sell Clothing & Accessories

Whether you are employing the KonKari method of tidying up, or it’s the new year and you are committing to your resolutions, now is an opportune time to make some extra cash on the side by simply cleaning out your closets. As one of the oldest forms of commerce, there is a market for a gently worn, designer (or not), second hand consigned clothing and accessories. Easy on the wallet and usually a more than great value, consignment shops offer fashion treasures and accessories for women, men and children.



One of the top sources for wardrobe stylists and their clients, Entre Nous is a designer resale with a boutique-full of highly selective merchandise from Hollywood's exclusive celebrity and socialite closets. Entre Nous' owner Regina Feldman curates fashion pieces throughout the year and will pay up to 70 percent of each item sold. Also, the boutique may purchase choice high-end designer pieces on the spot. Think Chanel, Gucci, Lanvin, Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton. Feldman cultivates goods locally as well as internationally.



Any parent understands how quickly kids outgrow clothes, shoes and accessories. And, when you are constantly replenishing your child's closet, the dollars quickly add up. Kidstock is the one of the best resale clothing stores in L.A., focusing on designer brand name and boutique merchandise. The store's success rides on how selective it is when bringing in merchandise. Kidstock happily accepts items that are new or gently used. Resalers must deliver goods in a bag or box with contact name and phone number. If Kidstock opts to include any of the delivered items, the store will alert the seller, and the seller will receive store credit equal to 30 percent of the in-store prices. It's a win-win for all parents.



Where you can find fashion treasures dating back to the groovy 70s or the grungy 90s, Wasteland remains one of the most popular haunts on Melrose Ave in Hollywood. The crew at Wasteland admits clothes that are clean and in new or almost new condition. If you have goods to sell like clothing, shoes and accessories, the store welcomes sellers Monday through Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Typically, Wasteland buyers will advise sellers on what pieces they are currently seeking, and the whole experience may take up to 20 minutes, as the buyers look through items piece by piece. Wasteland pays 35 percent of the total marked prices. Sellers must be at least 18 years old with a valid U.S. state ID, drivers license or passport.



Appealing to men with exquisite taste, Museo is a high-end resale consignment store in Echo Park. Furnished with designer suiting (Ted Baker, Jil Sander, Hugo Boss, John Varvatos), tailored clothing (Paul Smith, Isaia Napoli, Brooks Brothers), chic footwear (Helm, Mark McNairy, Mark Jacobs), fashion denim (Nudie, APC, Ralph Ralph Lauren) and dressy and casual accessories. Sellers' goods should appeal to the discerning gentleman who appreciate niche brands, high quality pieces in excellent condition. The best way to consign is to check out Museo's online store to get a feel of its merchandise. Contact the boutique for an appointment.



Specializing in vintage and designer fashions and clothing from the late 1800s to the mid 90s, SquaresVille buys, sells and trades. Contemporary clothing is also accepted. Buyers look for items that appeal to young urban hipsters that have collectible value and have current fashion trend value. Sellers are invited to bring in clean, gently used clothing for consideration Mondays 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday through Saturday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. There isn't buying on Sunday. Sellers may receive in cash 35 percent of buyer's clothing price quote, or 55 percent in trade of the declared price. For more valuable items, buyer negotiates consignment percentages. SquaresVille requests that sellers pick up unsold items by the end of the second month.

By Sheryl Craig