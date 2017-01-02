Security Stepped Up In Pasadena For Rose Parade, Bowl Game

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — With 700,000 expected to line the streets of Pasadena for the 128th annual Rose Parade, authorities are taking extra precautions with security.

Water-filled street barriers have been placed in the streets, bomb-sniffing dogs were deployed to roam the crowd, and several federal agencies joined the Pasadena Police Department in the effort to secure the procession’s 5 1/2 –mile route and the 56 intersections around it.

#PPD Motors at the T of R House prior to the start of the 2017 @RoseParade. Very cool pic.twitter.com/ipCTknZ1qo — Phillip L. Sanchez (@PPDChiefSanchez) January 2, 2017

The parade draws people from all over the country ever year, including Maria and Ismael Ramirez, who traveled from Oklahoma to see their son march with his band in the parade.

“As we walked out into the streets, we saw a lot of officers,” Ismael Ramirez said. “This is my first time here, I just feel comfortable.”

There were no reports of problems so far, but security was stepped up in the wake of terrorist attacks using trucks in Europe.

Security will also be stepped up at the Rose Bowl, where Penn State and USC will face off following the parade. Football fans will have to go through metal detectors and there is a long list of prohibited items that includes banners, boxes, coolers, drones and noisemakers.

