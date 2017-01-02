Police Standoff Underway At Long Beach Apartment Building

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) – Authorities were on the scene of a standoff at a Long Beach apartment building late Monday evening.
Long Beach police responded sometime before 11 p.m. to the Blackstone Apartments in the 300 block of West Ocean Boulevard, where someone was apparently been barricaded inside.
Long Beach Fire Department crews were also on scene. Smoke could be seen coming from one of the units, although there were no reports of evacuations or injuries as of 11:30 p.m.
A SWAT team had also been called to the scene.
Flying overhead in Sky 9, Stu Mundel reported in one of the units, on the 5th floor, several windows could be seen smashed out.
Officials were on the roof of the building Mundel reported “sheltering in place.”
The circumstances of the standoff were not confirmed but Long Beach Police was in charge, Mundel reported.
