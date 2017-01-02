1 Killed In Willowbrook Garage Fire

WILLOWBROOK (CBSLA.com) — One person was killed Tuesday in a fire that broke out in a Willowbrook garage.
A fire was reported at 3:32 a.m. at a detached garage at 2157 East 124th St., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters arrived to find the garage fully involved, but were able to extinguish the flames by 3:48 a.m.
A person believed to be an adult was found when firefighters searched the smoldering garage, which sustained extensive damage. Five adults and four children were displaced from the home, which was damaged by smoke.
One of the adults had trouble breathing and was treated at the scene.
