Woman Burned At Santa Ana Bar During New Year’s Eve Party

January 1, 2017 5:29 PM
SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) —    Authorities said a woman was burned at a Santa Ana bar during a New Year’s party.

The incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. at Lola Gaspar — a restaurant and bar — at 211 West Second St., said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Cameron Rossman.

“A bar tender poured liquor on the bar and lit it for effect and it caught a woman’s face and hair on fire,” said Santa Ana police Commander
Jeffrey Smith.

The woman was taken to UCI Medical Center in Orange in unknown condition, Rossman said.

