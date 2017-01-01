Woman Burned At Santa Ana Bar During New Year’s Eve Party

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities said a woman was burned at a Santa Ana bar during a New Year’s party.
The incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. at Lola Gaspar — a restaurant and bar — at 211 West Second St., said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Cameron Rossman.
“A bar tender poured liquor on the bar and lit it for effect and it caught a woman’s face and hair on fire,” said Santa Ana police Commander
Jeffrey Smith.
The woman was taken to UCI Medical Center in Orange in unknown condition, Rossman said.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)