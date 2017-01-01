Southern California Snow-Covered I-5 Through Grapevine Re-Opens

January 1, 2017 11:15 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say all lanes of Interstate 5 in the Grapevine area north of Los Angeles have been re-opened.

The California Highway Patrol is escorting motorists through the snow on both northbound and southbound lanes.

The snow-covered highway was closed for several hours in both directions on New Year’s Eve.

The National Weather Service says between 3 and 6 inches of snow are forecast for the Grapevine and other high areas in Kern County.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

