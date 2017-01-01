Motorcyclist Killed In Collision Involving Suspected DUI Driver In Pasadena

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection with a collision in Pasadena that claimed the life of a motorcyclist this weekend.
The crash unfolded just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Fair Oaks Avenue and Washington Boulevard.
It was there that investigators say the victim, identified as a 57-year-old Altadena resident, was riding a motorcycle south on Fair Oaks Avenue.
That’s when police say the suspect vehicle turned left in front of the victim, and the victim was ejected from the motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital, where he died.
The alleged driver of the vehicle, identified as Shawn Antonio, 42, of Pasadena, was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter, and felony DUI.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with more information was asked to call Lt. Diego Torres at (626) 744-7159.