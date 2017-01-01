GoFundMe Set Up For Mom Trying To Bury Skateboarder Killed By Vehicle

January 1, 2017 7:03 PM
Filed Under: fatal accident, GoFundMe, Skateboarder Killed

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com)   — A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of a skateboarder killed by a vehicle in Hacienda Heights Friday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Andrew Johnson who was an only child.

The GoFundMe account says his mom needs help for his funeral expenses.

Johnson was hit and killed while crossing Halliburton Road.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The driver stopped and tried to render aid but it was too late.

Johnson was declared dead at the scene.

For a link to the GoFundMe account, click here.

 

