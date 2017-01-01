GoFundMe Set Up For Mom Trying To Bury Skateboarder Killed By Vehicle

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of a skateboarder killed by a vehicle in Hacienda Heights Friday afternoon.
The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Andrew Johnson who was an only child.
The GoFundMe account says his mom needs help for his funeral expenses.
RELATED LINK: Skateboarder Fatally Struck By Vehicle In Hacienda Heights
Johnson was hit and killed while crossing Halliburton Road.
The driver stopped and tried to render aid but it was too late.
Johnson was declared dead at the scene.
For a link to the GoFundMe account, click here.