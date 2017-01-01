Driver Killed In Dana Point After Being Ejected From Vehicle And Run Over By Another Motorist

DANA POINT (CBSLA.com) — Authorities said a driver was killed in Dana Point after being ejected from his vehicle and run over by another motorist.

Officials said the man was apparently speeding when he crashed his sedan into a utility pole.

Despite the fact the unidentified man was wearing his seatbelt, the force of the crash caused him to be ejected. The driver was then run over by another motorist who remained at the scene.

The accident happened at 2:30 a.m. at Pacific Coast Highway and Doheny Park Plaza, said Orange County Sheriff’s Lt. Jerry Carlsen.

Witnesses told sheriff’s investigators the sedan was going southbound about 100 mph on Pacific Coast Highway, Carlsen said.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle, struck a light pole, was ejected through the windshield and run over by at least one vehicle,” the

lieutenant said.

“He was driving at such a high rate of speed the seatbelt was pulled away from its anchor point,”, Carlsen said.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Diego Escamilla Lopez of San Juan Capistrano.

The sheriff’s Major Accident Reconstruction Team was investigating the crash and a SigAlert was issued closing Pacific Coast Highway between Doheny Park Road and Dana Point Harbor Drive, Carlsen said.

