Chargers Fire Head Coach Mike McCoy

January 1, 2017 6:00 PM
Filed Under: Chargers, Mike McCoy, San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Chargers have fired Mike McCoy following a second straight last-place finish in the AFC West and a third straight season out of the playoffs.

The team announced McCoy’s firing about an hour after the Chargers lost 37-27 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

McCoy had said in a postgame news conference he hoped to be back next year. He won’t get that chance.

McCoy was 27-37 in four seasons in San Diego.

John Spanos, the president of football operations, says in a statement that “our team’s disappointing performance has not matched this team’s potential and has fallen short of the demanding standards that we seek to impose throughout our organization.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

