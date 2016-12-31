Storm Brings Snow And Dangerous Conditions To The Grapevine

GRAPEVINE (CBSLA.com) — A winter storm bringing rain and cold temperatures to most of Los Angeles County also brought snow to the Grapevine area.
At around 5 p.m. the CHP announced the 1 and 2 lanes of the 5 Freeway in the Gorman and Lebec areas were closed because of dangerous driving conditions.
CBS2’s Laurie Perez reported in the nasty weather Between 5 p.m and 6 p.m. where the area got hit with intense thick wet snow.
“I thought I was moving out of Washington, apparently not,” one driver said. “It’s terrible nobody here knows how to drive in snow.”
Many drivers said the roads were slippery and authorities say as the temperature drops, conditions will get slicker. Drivers are urged to use caution when going to and from New Year’s Eve parties.